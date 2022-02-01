Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tilray Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tilray in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.29). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TLRY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.62.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $5.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74. Tilray has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 581.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 230.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 738.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 8.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,201,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 97,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 3.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

