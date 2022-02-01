Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS: SEOAY):

1/25/2022 – Stora Enso Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/25/2022 – Stora Enso Oyj was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Stora Enso Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Stora Enso Oyj was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Stora Enso Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

12/4/2021 – Stora Enso Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

