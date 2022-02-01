Research Analysts Set Expectations for Intel Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INTC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $48.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.44. Intel has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Intel by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 62,082 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,060 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Intel by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 15,721 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 380,642 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 60,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

