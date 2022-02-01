Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nasdaq, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nasdaq in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Nasdaq stock opened at $179.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.50 and its 200 day moving average is $196.42. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $135.50 and a twelve month high of $214.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $5,309,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Nasdaq by 3.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 457,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Nasdaq by 56.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $526,465. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

