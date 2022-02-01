ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Raised to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $241.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $234.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.50.

NYSE RMD opened at $228.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.51 and its 200 day moving average is $263.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ResMed has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $2,174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,966 shares of company stock worth $13,051,522. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 24,552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

