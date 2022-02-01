Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

TSE:RFP opened at C$17.25 on Tuesday. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$9.89 and a twelve month high of C$21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.91.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Resolute Forest Products to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.