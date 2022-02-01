Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,085,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,103,000 after acquiring an additional 142,946 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $4,437,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,612,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,082,000 after buying an additional 69,654 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $33.83. The stock has a market cap of $957.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Foley bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $516,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Angus C. Russell bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $100,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,636 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

