Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Upgraded to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS REVXF opened at $75.50 on Monday. Revenio Group Oyj has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50.
Revenio Group Oyj Company Profile
