Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Upgraded to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS REVXF opened at $75.50 on Monday. Revenio Group Oyj has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50.

Revenio Group Oyj Company Profile

Revenio Group Oyj is a globally operating health technology, which engages in the detection of glaucoma, osteoporosis, skin cancer, and asthma. It operates through the Revenio Health Tech segment, which designs, manufactures, and sales tonometers and bone density measurement devices. The company is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

