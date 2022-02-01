Reviewing Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Iris Energy and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A DXC Technology 2.32% 15.76% 3.96%

85.3% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Iris Energy and DXC Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 DXC Technology 1 1 9 0 2.73

Iris Energy presently has a consensus price target of $28.40, suggesting a potential upside of 115.64%. DXC Technology has a consensus price target of $43.09, suggesting a potential upside of 43.25%. Given Iris Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than DXC Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iris Energy and DXC Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $8.39 million 86.39 -$60.17 million N/A N/A DXC Technology $17.73 billion 0.43 -$149.00 million $1.48 20.32

Iris Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DXC Technology.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Iris Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives. The GIS segment provides a portfolio of technology offerings that deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results while reducing business risk and operational costs for customers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

