Reviewing TuanChe (TC) & The Competition

TuanChe (NASDAQ: TC) is one of 218 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare TuanChe to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TuanChe and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuanChe 0 1 0 0 2.00 TuanChe Competitors 1227 6139 11413 329 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 38.62%. Given TuanChe’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TuanChe has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TuanChe and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TuanChe $50.61 million -$24.99 million -3.01 TuanChe Competitors $2.96 billion $333.57 million 4.70

TuanChe’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TuanChe. TuanChe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TuanChe and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuanChe -19.27% -31.01% -19.02% TuanChe Competitors -18.63% -52.85% 2.59%

Volatility & Risk

TuanChe has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TuanChe’s competitors have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of TuanChe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of TuanChe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TuanChe competitors beat TuanChe on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

