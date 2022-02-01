Revlon (NYSE:REV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Revlon (NYSE:REV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revlon, Inc. conducts its business exclusively through its subsidiary, Revlon Consumer Products Corp. and its subsidiaries. They manufacture, market and sell an extensive array of cosmetics and skin care, fragrances and personal care products. Their brand names are REVLON, COLORSTAY, REVLON AGE DEFYING, ALMAY and ULTIMA II in cosmetics; MOON DROPS, ETERNA 27, ULTIMA II and JEANNE GATINEAU in skin care; CHARLIE and FIRE & ICE in fragrances; and FLEX, OUTRAGEOUS, MITCHUM, COLORSTAY, COLORSILK, JEAN NATE, PLUSBELLE, BOZZANO and COLORAMA in personal care. “

Get Revlon alerts:

Shares of REV stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Revlon has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $17.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.75.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revlon will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 155.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,690 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 71.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,156 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 73.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revlon (REV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.