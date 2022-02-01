Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €121.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($135.96) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($130.34) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($93.26) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rheinmetall presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €114.55 ($128.70).

RHM stock opened at €92.10 ($103.48) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €85.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €83.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €76.28 ($85.71) and a 52-week high of €94.66 ($106.36). The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.40.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

