Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of TSE RCH opened at C$49.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of C$35.60 and a 12 month high of C$50.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.69.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$380.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

RCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

