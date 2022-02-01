Robert W. Baird Trims ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Target Price to $280.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

RMD has been the subject of several other research reports. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.50.

NYSE:RMD opened at $228.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.83.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $392,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,966 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,522. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,761,000 after buying an additional 51,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,125,000 after buying an additional 44,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,309,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

