Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.56.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $649,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $2,840,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,385 shares of company stock worth $4,898,853.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

