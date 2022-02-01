Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 28,741 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 339.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,741 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in DTE Energy by 337.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,468,000 after purchasing an additional 783,519 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DTE Energy by 65.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,772,000 after purchasing an additional 564,374 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 97.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,190,000 after purchasing an additional 546,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in DTE Energy by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 806,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,380,000 after purchasing an additional 400,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $120.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.44. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DTE shares. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.11.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

