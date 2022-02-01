Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after purchasing an additional 263,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after purchasing an additional 206,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,142,000 after purchasing an additional 59,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 803,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH opened at $271.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.89. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $223.36 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Several research firms recently commented on LH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.40.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.