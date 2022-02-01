Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,081 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 327.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $276.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $203.26 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.34 and a 200 day moving average of $286.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

