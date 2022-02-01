Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.77.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $358.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $226.29 and a 1-year high of $377.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

