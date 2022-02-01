Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after buying an additional 3,735,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,591,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,953,000 after buying an additional 467,448 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,502,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,842,000 after buying an additional 460,066 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,573.1% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,525,000 after buying an additional 372,134 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 68.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 611,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,367,000 after buying an additional 248,014 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR opened at $106.58 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $84.05 and a one year high of $116.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.11.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

