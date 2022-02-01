Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 76.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR opened at $161.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.46 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.00. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $117.07 and a one year high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.