Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $476.25 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $555.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

