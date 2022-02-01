Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 570 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $2,254,882.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,032,481 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $256.72 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $169.34 and a twelve month high of $258.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.42.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.