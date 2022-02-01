Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $220.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $324.24.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $289.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.29. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total value of $87,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,322 shares of company stock worth $8,700,889 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,615,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

