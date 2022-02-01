Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $220.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $324.24.
Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $289.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.29. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.
In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total value of $87,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,322 shares of company stock worth $8,700,889 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,615,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.
