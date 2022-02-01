Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RCI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rogers Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.25.

Shares of RCI opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

