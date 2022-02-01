Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rotork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.95 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Rotork alerts:

OTCMKTS RTOXF opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. Rotork has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.