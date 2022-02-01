Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,100 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($41.68) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DGE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($52.43) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.09) price target on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.78) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($58.48) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.53) price target on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,103.57 ($55.17).

Get Diageo alerts:

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,723 ($50.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of £86.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($55.26). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,884.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,682.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.39) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 25,000 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,665 ($49.27) per share, for a total transaction of £916,250 ($1,231,849.96). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,643 shares of company stock valued at $94,103,436.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.