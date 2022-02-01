Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target to $34.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.11% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.
Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 215,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,083. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21.
In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $56,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.