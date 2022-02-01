Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target to $34.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 215,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,083. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $56,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.