RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) & Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Critical Survey

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Rimini Street alerts:

This table compares Rimini Street and RTCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street -4.37% -8.25% 4.95% RTCORE N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Rimini Street and RTCORE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 2 3 0 2.60 RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rimini Street presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 103.88%. Given Rimini Street’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than RTCORE.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rimini Street and RTCORE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $326.78 million 1.37 $12.98 million ($0.31) -16.61 RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than RTCORE.

Risk & Volatility

Rimini Street has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTCORE has a beta of 10.81, suggesting that its share price is 981% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.1% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of Rimini Street shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of RTCORE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rimini Street beats RTCORE on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C. Shay on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

RTCORE Company Profile

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.