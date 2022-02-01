Rune Hits One Day Volume of $990.00 (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Rune has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $990.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can now be purchased for approximately $152.55 or 0.00394187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00050976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,780.51 or 0.07184778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,645.45 or 0.99859042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00051545 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00053878 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

