Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 98,352 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

OCSL stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 40.79%.

In other news, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,703 shares of company stock worth $6,051,111 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

