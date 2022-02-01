Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47,785 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

VNET opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. As a group, analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VNET shares. HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

