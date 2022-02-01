Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,441,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,965,000 after acquiring an additional 126,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kirby by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 163,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kirby by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,978,000 after acquiring an additional 58,010 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kirby by 15.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,470,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 201,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 11.3% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,363,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,710,000 after acquiring an additional 139,005 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

KEX stock opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $368,757.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $257,844.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,378 shares of company stock worth $756,473. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.