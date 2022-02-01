Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $340,000 Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the third quarter worth about $1,152,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 21.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 18.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PFBC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.45. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $81.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

