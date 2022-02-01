Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chase were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chase by 10.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chase by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chase by 88.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chase by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,357,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Chase by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 15,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $98,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $94.88 on Tuesday. Chase Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $897.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. Chase’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

