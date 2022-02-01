Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Exagen worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exagen by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 324,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 106,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 266,001 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 9,833.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 302,685 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XGN stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Exagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $158.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 14.62 and a quick ratio of 14.62.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exagen Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

