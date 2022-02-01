Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RUTH. Stephens decreased their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.60.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $20.03 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $687.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,653,000 after purchasing an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 357,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

