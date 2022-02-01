Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $319.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will announce $319.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $299.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $336.50 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $126.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 152.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $881.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $861.52 million to $900.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $4.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.40. The stock had a trading volume of 342,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,079. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.93. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $64.59 and a 52 week high of $96.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,589,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,273,000 after acquiring an additional 135,989 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,806,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,583,000 after buying an additional 90,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,242,000 after buying an additional 2,034,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,082,000 after buying an additional 78,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,021,000 after buying an additional 2,102,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

