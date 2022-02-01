Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SAL opened at $59.68 on Friday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $59.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.60.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 27.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salisbury Bancorp (SAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.