Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Up 42.7% in January

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the December 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SAXPY stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.75. 53,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.16. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

