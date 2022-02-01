SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €139.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($156.18) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($151.69) price objective on SAP in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($141.57) target price on SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Baader Bank set a €142.00 ($159.55) price target on SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($151.69) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €139.07 ($156.26).

SAP stock opened at €110.40 ($124.04) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €120.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €122.60. SAP has a 12-month low of €100.46 ($112.88) and a 12-month high of €129.74 ($145.78). The stock has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

