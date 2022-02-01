Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Trading 7.9% Higher

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s share price shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.26. 6,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 151,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 51.34, a quick ratio of 51.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

