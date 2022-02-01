Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.87. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRPT. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.93.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

