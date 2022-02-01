Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2022

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €530.00 ($595.51) to €550.00 ($617.98) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $550.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDMHF opened at $433.43 on Friday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12 month low of $395.80 and a 12 month high of $653.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $499.08 and its 200 day moving average is $541.32.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance, and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.