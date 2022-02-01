Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €530.00 ($595.51) to €550.00 ($617.98) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $550.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDMHF opened at $433.43 on Friday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12 month low of $395.80 and a 12 month high of $653.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $499.08 and its 200 day moving average is $541.32.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance, and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs.

