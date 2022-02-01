Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160,096 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.90% of ASGN worth $53,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 52.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 0.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in ASGN by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in ASGN by 476.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Frantz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $3,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,578,280. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASGN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $114.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.11. ASGN Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.97 and a 12-month high of $131.89.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

