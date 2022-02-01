Schroder Investment Management Group Has $43.42 Million Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,795,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,771,792 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.13% of Vipshop worth $43,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

VIPS opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

