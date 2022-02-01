Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $51.42 Million in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 186,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,416,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.80% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYH. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $276.94 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $238.04 and a twelve month high of $302.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.02.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.