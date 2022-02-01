Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,759,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,544 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.57% of Vistra worth $47,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vistra by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 619.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

