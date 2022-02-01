Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,668 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.64% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $42,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.