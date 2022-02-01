Schroders (LON:SDR) PT Lowered to GBX 3,544 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 3,579 ($48.12) to GBX 3,544 ($47.65) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($49.74) to GBX 3,930 ($52.84) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,675 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Schroders in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schroders currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,714.14 ($49.93).

SDR opened at GBX 3,378 ($45.42) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.54 billion and a PE ratio of 17.08. Schroders has a 1-year low of GBX 3,256 ($43.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,913 ($52.61). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,475.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,596.89.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

